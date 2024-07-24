All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Latvia prepares new aid package for Ukrainian hospitals

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:25
Latvia prepares new aid package for Ukrainian hospitals
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health of Latvia, together with Latvian companies, has prepared another batch of humanitarian aid for Ukraine; the decision to send it was approved by the government the day before.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Latvian Ministry of Health

Details: The medical supplies and equipment were delivered after an assessment of Latvia's capabilities and on the basis of a list submitted by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. They also took into account urgent needs, including after Russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt National Specialised Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

As noted, on 18 July, the Latvian side received a letter from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine requesting assistance with medicine, medical supplies and equipment.

The new batch of aid from Latvia includes antibiotics, syringes, needles, infusion systems, manipulation tourniquets, adhesive plasters, pressure bandages to stop life-threatening bleeding, and bandaging materials for large wounds. The cargo will be handed over to the Public Health Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for distribution to hospitals.

At the same time, Latvia will replenish its material reserves with medicine and medical devices worth €12,600.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On Sunday, it became known that Latvia intends to send medical supplies to Okhmatdyt.
  • Lithuania transferred €1 million for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warLatvia
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
war
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: