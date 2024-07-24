Latvia prepares new aid package for Ukrainian hospitals

The Ministry of Health of Latvia, together with Latvian companies, has prepared another batch of humanitarian aid for Ukraine; the decision to send it was approved by the government the day before.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the press service of the Latvian Ministry of Health

Details: The medical supplies and equipment were delivered after an assessment of Latvia's capabilities and on the basis of a list submitted by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. They also took into account urgent needs, including after Russia's missile attack on the Okhmatdyt National Specialised Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

As noted, on 18 July, the Latvian side received a letter from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine requesting assistance with medicine, medical supplies and equipment.

The new batch of aid from Latvia includes antibiotics, syringes, needles, infusion systems, manipulation tourniquets, adhesive plasters, pressure bandages to stop life-threatening bleeding, and bandaging materials for large wounds. The cargo will be handed over to the Public Health Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for distribution to hospitals.

At the same time, Latvia will replenish its material reserves with medicine and medical devices worth €12,600.

Background:

On Sunday, it became known that Latvia intends to send medical supplies to Okhmatdyt.

Lithuania transferred €1 million for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt.

