Representatives of Russia must be present at second Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that the representatives of Russia must be present at the second Peace Summit but it will unlikely be Russian ruler Vladimir Putin as he is afraid to leave Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for Bloomberg TV

Quote: "If the next Peace Summit follows the plan we foresee, and the second Summit has the plan with all the items and a plan to end the war how we see it, and if we have more countries of the world [on our side – ed.]...

Advertisement:

If this plan is ready, we’ll organise the second Peace Summit and there the Russian representatives must be present. Who? We’ll see.

I’m not sure [it will be Putin – ed.]. I think he is afraid to leave Russia."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the US and China could be third party mediators in the dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. He added that despite disagreements these countries are able to put pressure on Russia to stop Putin.

Advertisement:

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced that Ukraine is drafting a "clear and detailed" plan to put an end to the war, which will be ready this year. Ukraine will soon present its detailed vision regarding energy, food security and PoW swaps.

Support UP or become our patron!