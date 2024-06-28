All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will present comprehensive war-ending plan this year

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 28 June 2024, 15:16
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is drafting a "clear and detailed" plan to put an end to the war, which will be ready this year. Ukraine will soon present its detailed vision regarding energy, food security and swaps.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar

Quote: "The diplomatic path chosen by Ukraine is our initiative because we are a victim of this war. The Peace Summit has been held, and we are now working in detail on three plans: energy, food security and swaps. I am confident that we will resolve these issues. At the very least, we will prepare a detailed plan. This will happen soon.

We will also develop all the other points of the Peace Formula and prepare a comprehensive plan that will be on the table for all our partners.

It is paramount for us to present a war-ending plan that will be supported by the majority of the world. This is the diplomatic way we are working on."

Details: However, Zelenskyy noted that not everything depends solely on Ukraine.

The president added that a clear and detailed plan will be ready in 2024.

