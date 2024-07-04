Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo

Russian forces again struck multiple settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring seven others, including a 10-year-old child.

Details: According to the investigation, on 4 July 2024, the village of Stinky in Kramatorsk district was targeted by Russian barrel artillery. A 37-year-old employee of an agricultural firm sustained fatal injuries while working on the property. During the attack, the woman was on her way to feed the animals.

A 59-year-old citizen was also injured near the reservoir in the vicinity of Kleban Byk of the Illinivka rural hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

In addition, Russian troops fired on the village of Pivnichne in Bakhmut district, targeting a private building. The injured family included a 58-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 10-year-old child. The type of weapons used by the Russians are being established.

Russian Armed Forces dropped UMPB D-30SN bombs on Myrne, a village in the Volnovakha district. One of the attacks targeted a farm, leaving three people with injuries of varying degrees of severity: women aged 34 and 62 and a 45-year-old man were on the street at the time of the attack.

All victims were sent to hospital with mine-explosion and traumatic brain injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds. They are receiving qualified assistance.

Residential buildings and agricultural equipment were damaged in these settlements.

