Ukraine's air defence downs 24 Shahed drones

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 08:22
Ukraine's air defence downs 24 Shahed drones
24 drones were downed on the night of 5-6 July 2024, as reported on 07:30 on 6 July. Infographics: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians have launched 27 Shahed-131/136 drones to attack Ukraine on the night of 5-6 July 2024. Ukraine’s air defence has managed to down 24 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported that the UAVs were launched from temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The defenders of the sky managed to down 24 Shahed drones within Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Force
