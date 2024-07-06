Russians hit energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

The Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast with Shahed attack drones on the night of 5-6 July.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Some settlements in several districts of Sumy Oblast were left without power on the night of 5-6 July because of a Russian Shahed drone attack."

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that emergency services were working to restore the power supply, and the aftermath of the Russian attack was being ascertained.

Background: It was reported that the sounds of explosions and air defence operations were heard in Sumy on the night of 5-6 July; the city was partially without power, and the water supply was cut off as well.

