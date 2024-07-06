Russians hit energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
Saturday, 6 July 2024, 06:14
The Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast with Shahed attack drones on the night of 5-6 July.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Some settlements in several districts of Sumy Oblast were left without power on the night of 5-6 July because of a Russian Shahed drone attack."
Advertisement:
Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that emergency services were working to restore the power supply, and the aftermath of the Russian attack was being ascertained.
Background: It was reported that the sounds of explosions and air defence operations were heard in Sumy on the night of 5-6 July; the city was partially without power, and the water supply was cut off as well.
Support UP or become our patron!