All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 6 July 2024, 06:14
Russians hit energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
Power transmission lines. Stock photo: pixabay.com

The Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast with Shahed attack drones on the night of 5-6 July.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Some settlements in several districts of Sumy Oblast were left without power on the night of 5-6 July because of a Russian Shahed drone attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that emergency services were working to restore the power supply, and the aftermath of the Russian attack was being ascertained.

Background: It was reported that the sounds of explosions and air defence operations were heard in Sumy on the night of 5-6 July; the city was partially without power, and the water supply was cut off as well.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy OblastShahed dronewarenergy
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 23 times on 4 July
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with drones, air-dropped mines and fragmentation grenades
Russians target police car with FPV drone in Sumy Oblast, wounding civilian – photo
RECENT NEWS
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
20:24
Russia used Iskander missiles to hit Kharkiv railway station, number of casualties rises – photos
19:56
No more tension on border with Ukraine – Lukashenko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: