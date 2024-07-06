Ukraine's interior minister visits positions of Interior Ministry units on frontline – video

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has visited combat units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the frontline in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Klymenko on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "I met with the soldiers of the 12th Azov Brigade, Lut, Special Forces of the National Guard, and Border Guard.

I listened to the command's reports on the operational situation in this frontline area. The situation is complicated – the enemy is putting pressure, continuing assault operations and attempting to break through the defence line. At the same time, our soldiers and police continue to stand firmly and confidently in their positions.

I paid special attention to long and meaningful communication with the soldiers – those who are performing tasks on the frontline. Their experience, suggestions, and vision will only help us improve the process of recruiting, training, and serving in the ranks of the combat units."

