Ukraine's Internal Minister posts video of aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv on 23 May

Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with the aftermath of Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv. So far, it is known that 7 people have been killed and 17 injured.

Source: Ihor Kkymenko, Minister of Interior Affairs, on social media; video of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The minister confirmed that as a result of Russian attacks, as of 14:00 on 23 May, 7 people had been killed and 17 injured.

Quote from Klymenko: "Kharkiv Oblast. Our emergency services, as always, are the first at the site of the attack. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is extinguishing a large-scale fire and rescuing the victims together with police.

Thank you to everyone who helps people, extinguishes the flames, and documents Russian war crimes. I am grateful to our heroes for their steadfastness in countering the insidious enemy."

