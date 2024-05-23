All Sections
Ukraine's Internal Minister posts video of aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv on 23 May

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 23 May 2024, 14:31
Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian rescue workers continue to deal with the aftermath of Russian attacks on the city of Kharkiv. So far, it is known that 7 people have been killed and 17 injured.

Source: Ihor Kkymenko, Minister of Interior Affairs, on social media; video of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The minister confirmed that as a result of Russian attacks, as of 14:00 on 23 May, 7 people had been killed and 17 injured.

Quote from Klymenko: "Kharkiv Oblast. Our emergency services, as always, are the first at the site of the attack. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is extinguishing a large-scale fire and rescuing the victims together with police.

Thank you to everyone who helps people, extinguishes the flames, and documents Russian war crimes. I am grateful to our heroes for their steadfastness in countering the insidious enemy."

