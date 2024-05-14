All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia's Interior Ministry complains of shortfall of 150,000 police officers

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 14 May 2024, 17:50
Russia's Interior Ministry complains of shortfall of 150,000 police officers
Photo: Kommersant

Vladimir Kolokoltsev, acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, has claimed that Russia is short of 152,000 police officers and his ministry is underfunded.

Source: Kolokoltsev during a speech to Russia’s Federation Council (the upper chamber of the Russian parliament), as reported by the media outlet Novaya Gazeta

Quote: "We are doing what we can. But I’ll tell you what we can’t do. We can’t print money or raise salaries… The situation has worsened. As of today we are understaffed and lack 152,000 police officers across the country."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Kolokoltsev, this is about 20% of Russia's police staff – and the shortfall of district police officers in Moscow is 75%.

Novaya Gazeta notes that the shortage of people willing to work is affecting other Russian institutions: State Duma spokesperson Vyacheslav Volodin recently revealed that 30,000 more doctors are needed.

Denis Manturov, a candidate for the post of first deputy prime minister, stated during a speech in the State Duma that the authorities have recruited over 500,000 new employees for Russian defence industry companies over the last 18 months.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiapoliceMinistry of Internal Affairs
Advertisement:

Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp

Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Ukrainian electricity provider reveals how much longer blackouts will go on and whether warmer weather will have an impact

Helicopter with Iranian President aboard crashes on border with Azerbaijan

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service attack and set airfield and oil refinery on fire in Russia's Krasnodar Oblast – SSU source

All News
Russia
Russia losses 1,510 soldiers, 48 armoured combat vehicles and 23 artillery systems
Drones attack oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
US Secretary of State Blinken urged Ukraine not to become like Russia
RECENT NEWS
14:29
UK intelligence says Russia has labour shortage problems
13:53
Russian strikes on recreation area in Kharkiv Oblast: another fatality found in water body
13:03
Russian cruise missile downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:29
Consumers in 7 Ukrainian oblasts remain without power supply due to Russian attacks
12:10
Peace on Russian terms will not mean an end to human suffering – Estonian PM
12:01
Situation across war zone has escalated, Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 30 times since start of day – Ukraine's General Staff
11:54
Russians hit Kherson, killing one man – video
11:45
Ukrainian drone attack on Slavyansk oil refinery: Russians confirm damage at plant
11:30
Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike on their military camp
11:21
Estonian PM reveals some countries are already training military in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: