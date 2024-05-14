Russia's Interior Ministry complains of shortfall of 150,000 police officers

Vladimir Kolokoltsev, acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, has claimed that Russia is short of 152,000 police officers and his ministry is underfunded.

Source: Kolokoltsev during a speech to Russia’s Federation Council (the upper chamber of the Russian parliament), as reported by the media outlet Novaya Gazeta

Quote: "We are doing what we can. But I’ll tell you what we can’t do. We can’t print money or raise salaries… The situation has worsened. As of today we are understaffed and lack 152,000 police officers across the country."

Details: According to Kolokoltsev, this is about 20% of Russia's police staff – and the shortfall of district police officers in Moscow is 75%.

Novaya Gazeta notes that the shortage of people willing to work is affecting other Russian institutions: State Duma spokesperson Vyacheslav Volodin recently revealed that 30,000 more doctors are needed.

Denis Manturov, a candidate for the post of first deputy prime minister, stated during a speech in the State Duma that the authorities have recruited over 500,000 new employees for Russian defence industry companies over the last 18 months.

