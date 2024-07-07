All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Su-25 jet on Pokrovsk front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 7 July 2024, 16:04
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Su-25 jet on Pokrovsk front
A Su-25 aircraft. Photo: Russia’s Defence Ministry

Anti-aircraft gunners of Ukraine's 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade have shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote: "Our Ukrainian troops have shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft, which was attacking the positions of the defence forces, on the Pokrovsk front.

Advertisement:

The anti-aircraft gunners of the [110th] Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko have destroyed another Su-25 attack aircraft, which is now burning in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwaraircraft
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian forces comment on situation in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast: no Russians inside city
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence targets Russian military facilities in Donetsk Oblast – photo
Russia's recent attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 11 civilians and injure 43
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: