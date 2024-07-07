Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Su-25 jet on Pokrovsk front

Anti-aircraft gunners of Ukraine's 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade have shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote: "Our Ukrainian troops have shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft, which was attacking the positions of the defence forces, on the Pokrovsk front.

The anti-aircraft gunners of the [110th] Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko have destroyed another Su-25 attack aircraft, which is now burning in the steppes of Ukrainian Donbas."

