All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Air Force reveals specific features of Russia's 8 July attack: cruise missiles flew at ultra-low altitudes

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 July 2024, 16:48
Ukrainian Air Force reveals specific features of Russia's 8 July attack: cruise missiles flew at ultra-low altitudes
A Russian missile struck the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv. Screenshot

Russian cruise missiles flew at extremely low altitudes during the 8 July air attack on Ukraine, making them difficult to destroy and increasing the threat of consequences from downing them.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on Facebook

Details: In a summary analysis of the overnight attack, Ihnat said the Russians had struck Ukrainian cities using 44 missiles of various types. Air defence managed to shoot down 33 of them.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, he said, Russia is constantly improving not only its reconnaissance and strike UAVs but also its other air attack assets, such as cruise and ballistic missiles. As a result, they are becoming harder to detect and destroy. Russian missiles are equipped with additional features, including radar and heat traps.

Quote: "During today's attack, cruise missiles were flying at extremely low altitudes. Sometimes they were being dealt with at a height of under 50 metres, which, of course, can also lead to terrible consequences on the ground. So don’t ignore air-raid warnings, especially when you know for sure that missiles or drones are heading in your direction. Take care of yourselves and your families! We will take revenge."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikewarUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW

Orbán spoke out against Ukraine's accession at NATO summit – Bloomberg

Russian Shahed flies 350 km over Belarus – Belaruski Hajun

Ukraine could be invited to join NATO at any moment, says Deputy PM

Ukrainian defenders down 4 Shahed drones and 5th flies to Belarus

Zelenskyy expected in UK and Ireland next week – The Guardian

All News
missile strike
Number of people killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to 22
Putin's response to "peace proposals" – Ukraine's foreign minister comments on Russian strike on Kyiv children's hospital
Russia's 8 July attack on Ukraine cost it US$200-250 million
RECENT NEWS
07:26
150 Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 13 July
06:10
Russian forces bomb and fire missiles on Sumy Oblast
04:00
Russia and Iran seek to deepen relations and cooperation – ISW
00:50
Russian forces occupy Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
00:20
Explosions rock Dnipro
23:43
Russian attack on Budy, Kharkiv Oblast: number of casualties rises to 25, including 2 children
22:36
Russians kill married couple in Kherson Oblast
22:18
Russians kill 2 more people in Donetsk Oblast
20:57
Russians kill 2 people and injured 5 in Donetsk Oblast over day – photos
20:45
Girl loses arm as Russians attack Chornobaivka
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: