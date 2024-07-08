Ukrainian Air Force reveals specific features of Russia's 8 July attack: cruise missiles flew at ultra-low altitudes

Russian cruise missiles flew at extremely low altitudes during the 8 July air attack on Ukraine, making them difficult to destroy and increasing the threat of consequences from downing them.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on Facebook

Details: In a summary analysis of the overnight attack, Ihnat said the Russians had struck Ukrainian cities using 44 missiles of various types. Air defence managed to shoot down 33 of them.

Unfortunately, he said, Russia is constantly improving not only its reconnaissance and strike UAVs but also its other air attack assets, such as cruise and ballistic missiles. As a result, they are becoming harder to detect and destroy. Russian missiles are equipped with additional features, including radar and heat traps.

Quote: "During today's attack, cruise missiles were flying at extremely low altitudes. Sometimes they were being dealt with at a height of under 50 metres, which, of course, can also lead to terrible consequences on the ground. So don’t ignore air-raid warnings, especially when you know for sure that missiles or drones are heading in your direction. Take care of yourselves and your families! We will take revenge."

