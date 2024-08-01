All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast railway station, injuring conductor – photos

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 1 August 2024, 10:38
Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast railway station, injuring conductor – photos
PHOTO: UKRZALIZNYTSIA

The Russians launched a missile strike on one of the railway stations in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 31 July-1 August. A conductor sustained shrapnel wounds to the head as a result of the attack.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "A missile strike was carried out on one of the railway stations in Kharkiv Oblast during the night. A conductor sustained shrapnel wounds to the head as a result of the attack. She received first aid but refused to be taken to hospital."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Details: Reportedly, the Russians also damaged two locomotives, as well as freight and passenger cars. Tracks and the electrical supply system were damaged as well. 

Minor adjustments have been made to the suburban train schedules, while long-distance trains continue to operate using reserve diesel locomotives.

 
Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Russian forces attacked the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Izium during the night, killing a man and injuring a 58-year-old woman.
  • Russian forces targeted Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles and seven Shahed UAVs on the night of 31 July-1 August. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed all Russian drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

    Subjects: Kharkiv OblastUkrainian Railwaysmissile strike
    Advertisement:

    Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

    Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

    Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

    MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

    Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

    Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

    All News
    Kharkiv Oblast
    Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast at night, killing and injuring civilians
    Intensity of Russian attacks growing: 156 combat engagements across combat zone over past day
    Russian army launches airstrike on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring man – photo
    RECENT NEWS
    23:59
    Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
    23:52
    Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
    22:28
    Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
    22:18
    Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
    21:17
    Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
    20:58
    Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
    20:28
    Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
    20:10
    Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
    19:38
    It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
    18:59
    "I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
    All News
    Advertisement:
    Advertisement: