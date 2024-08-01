Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast railway station, injuring conductor – photos

The Russians launched a missile strike on one of the railway stations in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 31 July-1 August. A conductor sustained shrapnel wounds to the head as a result of the attack.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

Quote: "A missile strike was carried out on one of the railway stations in Kharkiv Oblast during the night. A conductor sustained shrapnel wounds to the head as a result of the attack. She received first aid but refused to be taken to hospital."

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Details: Reportedly, the Russians also damaged two locomotives, as well as freight and passenger cars. Tracks and the electrical supply system were damaged as well.

Minor adjustments have been made to the suburban train schedules, while long-distance trains continue to operate using reserve diesel locomotives.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

Background:

Russian forces attacked the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast and the city of Izium during the night, killing a man and injuring a 58-year-old woman.

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles and seven Shahed UAVs on the night of 31 July-1 August. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed all Russian drones.

