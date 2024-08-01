All Sections
Ukrainian forces destroy all 7 Russian Shahed UAVs attacking Ukraine overnight

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 August 2024, 09:23
Ukrainian forces destroy all 7 Russian Shahed UAVs attacking Ukraine overnight
A destroyed Russian drone. Stock photo: Serhii Naiev, former Commander of Ukraine’s Joint Forces, on Telegram

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles and seven Shahed UAVs on the night of 31 July-1 August. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed all Russian drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Air surveillance troops detected and tracked seven Shaheds. All of them were shot down by air defence units in Kyiv, Poltava, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

Details: The Russians reportedly fired the Iskander-Ms from Russia's Voronezh Oblast and temporarily occupied Crimea, while the Shaheds were launched from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and the Russian city of Kursk.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that one Shahed had been shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
  • The wreckage of downed Shahed drones in Kyiv Oblast caused injuries to two civilians and damaged a residential building.

Subjects: Shahed dronemissile strikeUkraine's Air Force
