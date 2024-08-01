Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, said the Russians "will shoot down Western F-16 fighters delivered to Ukraine."

Radio Liberty

"Their number will gradually decrease, they will be struck down... But, of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events at the front."

According to Peskov, these fighter jets "will not become a magic pill" for Ukraine.

Background:

On 31 July, Bloomberg sources reported that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine.

The White House refused to confirm the delivery of the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from partners.

