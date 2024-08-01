All Sections
Kremlin reacts to arrival of F-16s to Ukraine, threatens to strike them down

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 August 2024, 14:28
Dmitry Peskov. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, said the Russians "will shoot down Western F-16 fighters delivered to Ukraine."

Source: Radio Liberty

Quote: "Their number will gradually decrease, they will be struck down... But, of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events at the front."

Details: According to Peskov, these fighter jets "will not become a magic pill" for Ukraine. 

Background:

Subjects: fighter jetsRussia
