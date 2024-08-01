Kremlin reacts to arrival of F-16s to Ukraine, threatens to strike them down
Thursday, 1 August 2024, 14:28
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, said the Russians "will shoot down Western F-16 fighters delivered to Ukraine."
Source: Radio Liberty
Quote: "Their number will gradually decrease, they will be struck down... But, of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events at the front."
Advertisement:
Details: According to Peskov, these fighter jets "will not become a magic pill" for Ukraine.
Background:
- On 31 July, Bloomberg sources reported that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine.
- The White House refused to confirm the delivery of the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from partners.
Support UP or become our patron!