Ukraine receives first F-16 fighter jets – Bloomberg

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 31 July 2024, 18:24
Ukraine receives first F-16 fighter jets – Bloomberg
F-16. Photo: Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images

The first batch of F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Bloomberg’s sources say that the Western allies committed to delivering the first F-16s by the end of July and met that timetable. They describe the number of aircraft as "small".

The sources did not specify whether the Ukrainian pilots who were trained to fly the F-16s would be permitted to use the transferred planes right away or if they would have to wait.

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine is expecting to receive six F-16 fighters from its Western partners this summer and a total of up to 20 aircraft by the end of 2024.

On 10 July, the leaders of the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, who head the fighter jet coalition, announced that Ukraine will receive its first F-16s this summer.

According to The Wall Street Journal, these fighter jets will be outfitted with sufficient amounts of American weapons.

