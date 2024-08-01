All Sections
White House refuse to comment on delivery of F-16s to Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 1 August 2024, 09:10
White House refuse to comment on delivery of F-16s to Ukraine
The White House. Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House has refused to confirm the delivery of the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from partners.

Source: National Security Advisor John Kirby during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kirby was asked if he could confirm media reports about the delivery of the first Western fighter jets to Ukraine.

Quote: "You’d have to talk to the Ukrainians. I’m certainly not going to talk about weapons capabilities. I will only add that, to remind, as we have said and said at the NATO Summit, that the process of providing F-16s to Ukraine continues to move forward. We said that they will be operational by the end of the summer. We have no reason to doubt that."

Background:

  • Kyiv has not yet officially confirmed the arrival of the long-awaited F-16s in Ukraine, but Bloomberg reported it on 31 July.
  • The Times stated that Ukraine received its first batch of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, consisting of six aircraft. However, the Netherlands has not yet confirmed the delivery.

