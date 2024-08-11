Russian army loses more than 1,200 soldiers over past day

The Russian military lost 1,220 people, six tanks and 58 artillery systems on Saturday.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Approximately 590,920 (+1220) military personnel;

8,447 (+6) tanks;

16,363 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;

16,663 (+58) artillery systems;

1,143 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

918 (+0) air defence systems;

366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+1) helicopters;

13,399 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,425 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,524 (+71) vehicles and tankers;

2,800 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being ascertained.

