Russian army loses more than 1,200 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 11 August 2024, 08:19
The Russian military lost 1,220 people, six tanks and 58 artillery systems on Saturday.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- Approximately 590,920 (+1220) military personnel;
- 8,447 (+6) tanks;
- 16,363 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
- 16,663 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,143 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 918 (+0) air defence systems;
- 366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+1) helicopters;
- 13,399 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,425 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 22,524 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,800 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being ascertained.
