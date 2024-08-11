All Sections
Russian army loses more than 1,200 soldiers over past day

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 08:19
A tank. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

The Russian military lost 1,220 people, six tanks and 58 artillery systems on Saturday. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • Approximately 590,920 (+1220)  military personnel;
  • 8,447 (+6) tanks;
  • 16,363 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,663 (+58) artillery systems;
  • 1,143 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 918 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+1) helicopters;
  • 13,399 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,425 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 22,524 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,800 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being ascertained.

