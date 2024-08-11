Russians attack Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast with artillery: 4 civilians injured
Sunday, 11 August 2024, 10:03
Four civilians were injured in a Russian strike on the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast on Saturday, 10 August.
Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The attack damaged seven houses and a power line.
A fire broke out on the premises of one of the houses.
Based on the updated information, four people were injured: two women aged 70 and 73, and two men aged 44 and 69.
The condition of three of them is satisfactory as of this morning. The 70-year-old woman has been taken to hospital in Mykolaiv and is in a serious condition.
