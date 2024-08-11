All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast with artillery: 4 civilians injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 10:03
Russians attack Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast with artillery: 4 civilians injured
Ochakiv. Stock photo: Local media

Four civilians were injured in a Russian strike on the town of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast on Saturday, 10 August.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack damaged seven houses and a power line.

Advertisement:

A fire broke out on the premises of one of the houses.

Based on the updated information, four people were injured: two women aged 70 and 73, and two men aged 44 and 69.

The condition of three of them is satisfactory as of this morning. The 70-year-old woman has been taken to hospital in Mykolaiv and is in a serious condition.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Mykolaiv Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Five civilians injured in 10 August Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast: woman in serious condition
Ukraine's air defence downs 14 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv Oblast and missile over Sumy Oblast
Russians hit Ochakiv this morning, wounding 4 people
RECENT NEWS
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: