No radioactive emissions recorded at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Economichna PravdaMonday, 12 August 2024, 13:27
FIRE ON THE TERRITORY OF THE ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR POWER PLANT on 11 August. Photo: Yevhen Yevtushenko on Telegram

No exceedances of radioactive emissions and discharges have been recorded as a result of the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: the press service of Ukraine's Ministry of Energy

Details: The press service reported that the Russians had started a fire at a technical water supply facility on the territory of the ZNPP at around 20:00 on 11 August. This may have damaged the cooling tower and other process equipment.

"So far, no radioactive emissions or discharges have been recorded," Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine's Deputy Energy Minister, said at a briefing during the national joint 24/7 newscast.

In addition, the ministry stated that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has requested that the Russians immediately provide access to the facility where the fire occurred to assess the situation.

The IAEA confirmed that the radiation level at the plant remains unchanged.

Background:

  • Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) had been extinguished. The ZNPP is located on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River, directly across from Nikopol and Marhanets, with a distance of just over 10 kilometres across the river.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the ZNPP and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident. No changes to radiation levels near the ZNPP have been documented.
  • Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, had previously reported that the ZNPP was operating as usual, and the Russians had likely set fire to a large quantity of car tyres in the cooling tower. Cooling tower number one is located about a kilometre from the plant's power units. 
  • The Russian occupiers have blamed Ukraine for allegedly attacking the city of Enerhodar and claim that background radiation around the ZNPP is normal.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that its experts had witnessed strong dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant extinguished
Energoatom on fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: negligence of Russians or deliberate arson
Ukraine's State Emergency Service reports no changes in radiation level in country
