IAEA reports hearing explosions near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant before fire

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 August 2024, 23:31
FIRE ON THE TERRITORY OF THE ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR POWER PLANT on 11 August. Photo: Yevhen Yevtushenko on Telegram

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that its experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.

Source: IAEA on X (Twitter)

Quote: "IAEA experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming from ZNPP’s northern area following multiple explosions heard in the evening."

Details: The IAEA added that its team had received a message from the occupying administration of the ZNPP about an "alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site".

"No impact has been reported for nuclear safety," the IAEA added.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident. No changes to radiation levels near the ZNPP have been documented.
  • Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, had previously reported that the ZNPP was operating as usual, and the Russians had likely set fire to a large quantity of car tyres in the cooling tower.
  • The Russian occupiers have blamed Ukraine for allegedly attacking the city of Enerhodar and claim that background radiation around the ZNPP is normal.

Support UP or become our patron!

