Ukraine's State Emergency Service reports no changes in radiation level in country

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported that the radiation situation in Ukraine remains stable as of 00:00 on 12 August, with no excesses recorded.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "No changes in the radiation status near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have been detected as of 00:00 on 12 August.

No technogenic radionuclides indicating a breach of safe operation at Ukrainian nuclear power plants or cross-border contamination have been recorded."

Details: The State Emergency Service added that monitoring stations of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre near the Zaporizhzhia NPP are continuing to conduct enhanced monitoring and are closely tracking the radiation levels.

Background:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that its experts had witnessed thick dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the ZNPP and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident. No changes to radiation levels near the ZNPP have been documented.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, had previously reported that the ZNPP was operating as usual, and the Russians had likely set fire to a large quantity of car tyres in the cooling tower.

The Russian occupiers have blamed Ukraine for allegedly attacking the city of Enerhodar and claim that background radiation around the ZNPP is normal.

