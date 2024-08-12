All Sections
Fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant extinguished

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 August 2024, 07:41
Fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant extinguished
Fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Energoatom

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been extinguished. 

Source: Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "The fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been extinguished. The radiation level in the Nikopol district is normal. We are keeping the situation under control."

Details: He also mentioned that Russian forces had attacked two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery.

"They continued attacking the Nikopol district up until midnight and struck again in the early morning. Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets hromadas were hit. Hrushivka hromada in the Kryvyi Rih district was also under attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties anywhere," Lysak concluded. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

For reference: The ZNPP is located on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River, directly across from Nikopol and Marhanets, with a distance of just over 10 kilometres across the river.

Background:

  • The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that its experts had witnessed strong dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the ZNPP and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident. No changes to radiation levels near the ZNPP have been documented.
  • Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, had previously reported that the ZNPP was operating as usual, and the Russians had likely set fire to a large quantity of car tyres in the cooling tower. Cooling tower number one is located about a kilometre from the plant's power units. 
  • The Russian occupiers have blamed Ukraine for allegedly attacking the city of Enerhodar and claim that background radiation around the ZNPP is normal.

