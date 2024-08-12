Energoatom on fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: negligence of Russians or deliberate arson

Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, has suggested that the likely cause of the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could be either the negligence of the Russians or intentional arson.

Source: Energoatom

Quote: "The probable cause is either the negligence of the Russians or deliberate arson by the occupiers."

Details: Energoatom noted that there have been no breaches of the safety limits and conditions at the ZNPP.

No exceeding of control levels for radioactive emissions and discharges has been recorded.

Quote: "Available information indicates that a fire broke out at a technical water supply facility on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant at around 20:00 on 11 August 2024. This incident led to the ignition of cooling tower no. 1 and damage to other technological equipment."

Details: It is reported that cooling tower no. 1 is located approximately one kilometre from the plant's reactors.

Quote: "It is known that the Russian occupiers use the premises and facilities of the nuclear power plant as military warehouses for storing vehicles, weapons, explosives and military equipment. They have stationed military vehicles in the plant's turbine halls. The cooling towers are also used as storage spaces for military equipment, which significantly increases the risk of fires in the plant's production areas.

The degradation of the plant's systems and components worsens the overall safety situation at the ZNPP each day. Large-scale fires could lead to events escalating to a radiation accident.

However, we can report that the radiation status at the plant remains within the current norms and there is currently no threat of radioactive contamination to the population."

Background:

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that its experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians had started a fire on the territory of the ZNPP and urged the IAEA and the international community to respond to the incident. No changes to radiation levels near the ZNPP have been documented.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of Nikopol District Military Administration, had previously reported that the ZNPP was operating as usual, and the Russians had likely set fire to a large quantity of car tyres in the cooling tower.

The Russian occupiers have blamed Ukraine for allegedly attacking the city of Enerhodar and claim that background radiation around the ZNPP is normal.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted that the radiation situation in Ukraine remains stable as of 00:00 on 12 August, with no recorded excesses.

