Over 80 combat clashes took place on line of contact in Ukraine in one day – General Staff

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 12 August 2024, 17:11
Stock photo: Getty Images

There have been 80 combat clashes on the line of contact since the beginning of the day as of 16:00 on 12 August. The Russians continue to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Armed Forces repelled 19 attacks out of 25 conducted by the Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: a report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16.00 

Quote: "The border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts continue to suffer from cynical attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Mala Slobidka, Pokrovka, Uhroidy, Boiaro-Lezhachi and Bleshnia have been hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire today. In addition, the Russians carried out 16 air strikes, in particular, on Zapsillia, Mohrytsia, Vakalivshchyna, Hlukhiv, Vilshanka, Sinne, Velyka Rybitsa, Partyzanske, Yunakivka and Loknia."

Details: The Russians launched three attacks near Tykhe and Vovchansk on the Kharkiv front, where one battle is still ongoing.

Six combat clashes took place on the Kupiansk front, in particular in the areas of Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Hlushkivka and Novoosynove. Four of them are over and two are still ongoing.

On the Lyman front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian positions 17 times near Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske. Ukrainian defence forces stopped all the attacks.

Three battles took place on the Siversk front during the day. The Russian forces were advancing towards Verkhniokamianske and Spirne, but the Ukrainian forces defeated them.

There were five clashes on the Kramatorsk front near Chasiv Yar and Bohdanivka. Two battles were completed, three more are ongoing.

The Russians increased the number of attacks on the Toretsk front to eight, conducting attacks near Zalizne and Toretsk. Half of the attacks were repelled, four more are ongoing.

The Russians carried out assault operations on the Pokrovsk front in the vicinity of Kalynove, Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne and Skuchne. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the offensive of Russian troops and have repelled 19 attacks out of 25 launched by them. Russian losses on that front are being clarified.

The Russian forces made five unsuccessful attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka on the Kurakhove front.

The Russians also assaulted Ukrainian positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar five times on the Vremivka front. Three attacks were repelled, two more are still ongoing. The situation is under control of Ukrainian forces.

The Russians suffered a defeat on the Prydniprovske front, attacking Ukrainian defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River three times.

There are no major changes in other areas of the line of contact.

