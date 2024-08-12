All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation – photos

Oleh PavliukMonday, 12 August 2024, 23:12
Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation – photos
Photo: Office of the Ukrainian President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with a delegation of the US Senate, Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, on their visit to Ukraine on Monday, 12 August.

Source: the Office of the Ukrainian President, European Pravda reports

Details: The meeting focused on the situation at the line of contact, the need for weapons, including air defence systems and missiles, and the promotion of the Peace Formula.

Advertisement:

"During the meeting, the parties also discussed further support in strengthening our country's defence capabilities, enhancing economic resilience and restoring a just peace for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Special attention was paid to the Euro-Atlantic integration of our state," the Office of the President added.

Both Graham and Blumenthal have visited Kyiv numerous times since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and have been actively supporting Ukraine.

Among other things, the Democratic senator last year supported Ukraine's right to launch strikes on Russian territory, while Graham said this spring that Ukraine must join NATO.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

All News
USA
White House advises Putin to end war in Ukraine if he is concerned about Kursk Oblast
US "deeply concerned" about possible transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia
White House says US is finding out about Ukraine's goals and strategy in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: