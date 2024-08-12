Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation – photos

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with a delegation of the US Senate, Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, on their visit to Ukraine on Monday, 12 August.

Details: The meeting focused on the situation at the line of contact, the need for weapons, including air defence systems and missiles, and the promotion of the Peace Formula.

It is important that Ukrainians and Americans are truly victorious in our defense of normal life and people's freedom.



Today I met with the U.S. Senate delegation. We discussed what exactly is needed to bring this war to a just end, including our need to use long-range weapons.

"During the meeting, the parties also discussed further support in strengthening our country's defence capabilities, enhancing economic resilience and restoring a just peace for Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to the Euro-Atlantic integration of our state," the Office of the President added.

Both Graham and Blumenthal have visited Kyiv numerous times since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion and have been actively supporting Ukraine.

Among other things, the Democratic senator last year supported Ukraine's right to launch strikes on Russian territory, while Graham said this spring that Ukraine must join NATO.

