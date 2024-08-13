€2 million project: women's teams with trained dogs to clear minefields in Ukraine
The European Union is allocating €2 million to fund a new humanitarian mine clearance initiative. The project will be financed through a grant from the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI).
Source: Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine
Details: Ukrainian handlers with their trained dogs will be involved in clearing landmines and unexploded ordnance across the country.
The 16 Belgian Malinois will be the first mine-detection dogs deployed in Ukraine.
Along with 8 Ukrainian women handlers, they underwent intensive five-month training in Cambodia before returning to Ukraine.
Many of the handlers had previously studied dog training at Sumy National Agrarian University. During the course for mine-detection dog handlers, they also received training in manual mine clearance.
Background: The first farmers in Ukraine applied for compensation for clearing landmines.
