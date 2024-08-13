All Sections
UK intelligence says Russian military suffers from lack of drinking water

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 13 August 2024, 12:49

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the situation and noticed a likely shortage of drinking water in the Russian army in a new review.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 13 August on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In particular, the intelligence service notes that some units of the Russian army fighting in Ukraine are likely experiencing a shortage of drinking water.

Damage caused by Russian strikes on utility infrastructure is almost certainly leading to water supply disruptions, which have been made worse by the hot weather.

In addition, in July, a pro-Russian military blogger reported that the water ration for Russian pilots had been limited to one litre per day. This is equivalent to a quarter of the minimum recommended water requirement for working in high temperatures.

As a result, the Russian pilots reportedly turned to local residents for water, the intelligence service noted.

In response to the water shortage, some Russian military units have been forced to make improvised filtration facilities, using stagnant puddles to meet their daily water needs.

"This has highly likely led to an increase of waterborne diseases amongst Russian soldiers. This shortage of water leading to dehydration and increased risk of infection, will almost certainly impact morale and operational effectiveness," the review said.

Background:

  • Russian ground troops are continuing to conduct offensive operations in many parts of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, with Russia making further tactical progress.
  • The UK Ministry of Defence has also noted that over the past two months, the average daily loss of Russian soldiers killed and wounded had fallen from the highest level in the entire period of the full-scale war to 1,140 in July 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKRussia
