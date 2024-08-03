All Sections
Russia's monthly losses in war have decreased – UK Defence Intelligence

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 August 2024, 13:36
Photo: Tass news agency

The average daily losses of the Russians killed and wounded have decreased over the past two months from the highest level in the entire period of the full-scale invasion, from more than 1,262 people per day in May to 1,140 people in July 2024. 

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 3 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Despite this decrease, the last three months have resulted in the highest casualties for Russian troops since February 2022, as per reports from the Ukrainian General Staff.

The decrease in the daily average likely indicates that Russian forces are consolidating their positions on the Kharkiv front. While this new approach has increased pressure on the line of contact, effective Ukrainian defences and a lack of Russian training reduce Russia's ability to exploit tactical successes to gain broader operational advantages.

Russian troop casualties are likely to continue to average over 1,000 per day through August 2024 as Russia continues its offensive on a broad front from Kharkiv in the north to Robotyne in the south of Ukraine.

Background:

  • At the end of July, UK intelligence predicted that Russia would continue its tactical advance in the coming weeks despite limited overall operational capability.
  • The UK Ministry of Defence also noted that Russia's average daily losses in killed and wounded in May and June 2024 had risen to the highest level in the entire period of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

