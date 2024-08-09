Russia consolidates positions in Donetsk Oblast and advances – UK intelligence

Russian ground troops continue to conduct offensive operations in many parts of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, with Russia making further tactical progress.

Source: a review by UK Defence Intelligence on 9 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The review says Russian operations' main focus is almost definitely in the central part of Donetsk Oblast.

Recent Russian advances have put Pokrovsk about 16 kilometres from the current front line. Pokrovsk is an important logistics centre, supporting Ukrainian operations in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia also continues to consolidate its positions in the village of New-York, and its advances in the area threaten Toretsk.

Russia continues to rely on costly infantry attacks to make gradual advances into Ukrainian territory.

Background:

At the end of July, UK intelligence predicted that Russia would continue its tactical advance in the coming weeks despite its limited overall operational capabilities.

The UK Ministry of Defence also noted that over the past two months, the average daily loss of Russian soldiers in killed and wounded had fallen from the highest level in the entire period of the full-scale war to 1,140 in July 2024.

