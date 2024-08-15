Russians occupy two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Thursday, 15 August 2024, 07:49
The DeepState group of military analysts reports that Russian forces have occupied the settlements of Zhelanne and Orlivka in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy has occupied Zhelanne and Orlivka."
Details: The Russians have also reportedly advanced in the settlements of New-York, Mykolaivka, Zhuravka and Krasnohorivka as of 14 August.
