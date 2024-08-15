All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians occupy two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Iryna BalachukThursday, 15 August 2024, 07:49
Russians occupy two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
The settlements of Zhelanne and Orlivka. Photo: DeepStateMap

The DeepState group of military analysts reports that Russian forces have occupied the settlements of Zhelanne and Orlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Zhelanne and Orlivka."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians have also reportedly advanced in the settlements of New-York, Mykolaivka, Zhuravka and Krasnohorivka as of 14 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastoccupation
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Donetsk Oblast
About 3,000 civilians remain in Toretsk under Russian attacks
Russians most active on Pokrovsk front, launching 54 assaults there over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
Russian forces strike Shcherbynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring elderly woman and her grandson
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: