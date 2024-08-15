Russians occupy two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

The settlements of Zhelanne and Orlivka. Photo: DeepStateMap

The DeepState group of military analysts reports that Russian forces have occupied the settlements of Zhelanne and Orlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Zhelanne and Orlivka."

Details: The Russians have also reportedly advanced in the settlements of New-York, Mykolaivka, Zhuravka and Krasnohorivka as of 14 August.

