Dozen Russian soldiers killed in a few minutes: Ukrainian Special Forces show results of ambush in Kursk Oblast – video

As a result of a successful operation, soldiers of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) have killed a dozen Russians in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: the press service of the SOF on social networks

Details: During special operations in the Russian rear, SOF operators destroyed a Russian truck carrying a lot of Russian military personnel.

Some of them tried to take shelter in a forest belt but were also killed by the SOF operators.

Quote: "It took our soldiers a few minutes to complete the task. After that, the group continued combat work in other areas."

