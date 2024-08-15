All Sections
Dozen Russian soldiers killed in a few minutes: Ukrainian Special Forces show results of ambush in Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 August 2024, 18:20
Dozen Russian soldiers killed in a few minutes: Ukrainian Special Forces show results of ambush in Kursk Oblast – video
As a result of a successful operation, soldiers of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) have killed a dozen Russians in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Source: the press service of the SOF on social networks

Details: During special operations in the Russian rear, SOF operators destroyed a Russian truck carrying a lot of Russian military personnel.

Some of them tried to take shelter in a forest belt but were also killed by the SOF operators.

Quote: "It took our soldiers a few minutes to complete the task. After that, the group continued combat work in other areas."

Special Operations ForcesKursk Oblast
Special Operations Forces
