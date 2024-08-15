Fencer Olha Kharlan sells sabre she used to win Olympic gold to raise money for Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Two-time Olympic champion Olha Kharlan, the most decorated Olympic athlete in Ukraine’s history, has auctioned a sabre that helped the Ukrainian women’s fencing team win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Olha Kharlan on Instagram

Details: Kharlan's sabre was sold for UAH 10 million (US$243,000). The money will be used to purchase ShaBlia [Ukrainian for "sabre"] remote-controlled combat modules for the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The auction was organised by the Serhii Prytula Foundation, a charity which helps the defence forces and those affected by the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Kharlan beat Yana Klochkova to win her sixth Olympic medal. Thirty-three-year-old Kharlan, a native of the city of Mykolaiv, became the first Ukrainian woman to win medals at four Olympic Games.

