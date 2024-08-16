Agrarian Policy Ministry reveals losses in Odesa ports during one year of grain corridor operation

Russia's systemic military attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa ports, where agricultural products are stored, have caused Ukraine losses of US$1.5 billion in destroyed equipment and products over the year of the operation of the grain corridor.

Source: Taras Vysotskyi, the Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Details: "Unfortunately, there are still systematic attacks, primarily on port infrastructure. Not only grain is stored there. We have seen a number of incidents when storage tanks for sunflower oil and other products were hit.

Advertisement:

If we estimate this period in terms of losses in products and equipment, the figure reaches almost US$1.5 billion," he said.

The acting minister said that these losses are being recorded and expressed confidence that the aggressor country will have to pay for the damage in the future.

Background:

Advertisement:

More than 2,300 vessels have entered Ukraine's Black Sea ports this year since the opening of the Ukrainian Sea Corridor. The cargo turnover was more than 64 million tonnes.

In addition, almost 44 million tonnes of grain were exported from Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!