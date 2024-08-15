All Sections
2,300 vessels used Black Sea grain corridor over past year

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 15 August 2024, 17:10
Stock photo: Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Over the past year, 2,300 vessels used the Black Sea grain corridor and transported more than 60 million tonnes of cargo.

Source: Captain Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Pletenchuk said the grain corridor continues to operate. Over 60 million tonnes of cargo were transported through it last year.

He noted that European countries have been actively using the corridor, with Spain and the countries of the Global South using it the most.

Quote from Pletenchuk: "However, this is not the only direction that ships use. And yes, this is daily work to ensure security, both mine countermeasures and counter-sabotage, and measures against other types of danger. This is also the work of the relevant agencies that must inspect and monitor all this. And, as you can see, this process is ongoing regularly."

Background:

  • In the first half of 2024, Ukrainian ports handled 21.4 tonnes more cargo than in the first half of 2023.

