All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine doubled seaport cargo turnover in August

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 11 September 2024, 17:09
Ukraine doubled seaport cargo turnover in August
Photo: press service of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

The cargo turnover of Ukrainian ports amounted to 7 million tonnes in August 2024, which is more than twice as much as in August last year. 

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA)

Details: In August 2023, the cargo turnover was 3.3 million tonnes. 

Advertisement:

The report says that grain and ore cargoes are the leaders of cargo turnover – 4 million tonnes (against 2.3 million tonnes in 2023) and 1.2 million tonnes (against 195,000 tonnes in 2023), respectively.

Cargo turnover through the Ukrainian corridor in August totalled 5.9 million tonnes, of which 3.6 million tonnes were products of Ukrainian farmers.

In total, in January-August 2024, Ukrainian ports handled almost 67 million tonnes (compared to 37.7 million tonnes in 2023). 7,769 vessels were handled, compared to 9,732 in 2023.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

ports
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
ports
Agrarian Policy Ministry reveals losses in Odesa ports during one year of grain corridor operation
2,300 vessels used Black Sea grain corridor over past year
Russians attack Odesa with ballistic missile, targeting port infrastructure
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: