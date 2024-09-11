Ukraine doubled seaport cargo turnover in August

The cargo turnover of Ukrainian ports amounted to 7 million tonnes in August 2024, which is more than twice as much as in August last year.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA)

Details: In August 2023, the cargo turnover was 3.3 million tonnes.

The report says that grain and ore cargoes are the leaders of cargo turnover – 4 million tonnes (against 2.3 million tonnes in 2023) and 1.2 million tonnes (against 195,000 tonnes in 2023), respectively.

Cargo turnover through the Ukrainian corridor in August totalled 5.9 million tonnes, of which 3.6 million tonnes were products of Ukrainian farmers.

In total, in January-August 2024, Ukrainian ports handled almost 67 million tonnes (compared to 37.7 million tonnes in 2023). 7,769 vessels were handled, compared to 9,732 in 2023.

