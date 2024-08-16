All Sections
Kyiv Zoo builds new home for Ara parrots saved from war – photos

Vira ShurmakevychFriday, 16 August 2024, 18:40
A new home was arranged for Ara parrots at the Kyiv Zoo. Photo: Kyiv Zoo

The Kyiv Zoo has set up a new home for exotic Ara parrots that were handed over by volunteers after the start of the full-scale war.

Source: At the Kyiv Zoo, veterinarians and zoologists treated and rehabilitated the birds. They revealed that the next step of their recovery, socialisation, is currently underway.

Details: Aviaries for green-winged and blue-yellow Ara parrots were constructed by the zoo staff.

Quote: "Two aviaries, each with an area of 30 square metres and a height of nearly 5 metres, were built to provide the birds with nature-like conditions.

They are covered in sifted sand. There are canopies to hide from bad weather, woven twigs for their beaks, various feeders and water, tree branches, and privies," the zoo’s staff reveals.

 
 
 

They did not forget about the birds' exercise and leisure either. Interactive swings, water fountains, sandboxes, gravel mounds, and wooden toys were installed in their new homes.

Birds will reside in the Kyiv Zoo's orchard. The employees are asking visitors to come see the birds in the Kyiv Zoo.

