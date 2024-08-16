Moldova to build wind farms to boost its energy independence

To improve its energy independence, the Republic of Moldova has announced its first tender for the construction of onshore wind power facilities with capacities of up to 105 MW.

Source: Moldovan Ministry of Energy

Details: The investors chosen to build the power plants will be given the status of major qualified producer, as well as a guaranteed supply of the energy generated for a period of 15 years. According to the terms of participation, the winning investors will be guaranteed a fixed price for the generated electricity for 15 years.

Moldova's Ministry of Energy says the share of electricity from renewable energy sources will rise from 10% at the end of 2023 to 16.6% after the winning power plants are commissioned, making a significant contribution to meeting the national commitment to achieve 30% of electricity from renewables in final consumption by 2030.

Moldova found itself in an "incredibly vulnerable position" when Russia launched the invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine, in February 2022, but has worked hard to minimise its reliance on Russia, Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said in an interview with Reuters.

Background:

