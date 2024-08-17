Russians hit apartment building and gas pipeline in Kramatorsk

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: Kramatorsk City Council

A residential building in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast was destroyed by a Russian strike on 17 August. A man was rescued from under the rubble and is in a serious condition.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kramatorsk City Council

Quote from Honcharenko: "A search and rescue operation is underway, and an injured person is being pulled out from under the collapsed structures."

Details: A Smerch MLRS rocket hit the two-storey residential building, while other rockets hit the industrial area, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

A gas pipeline was damaged by the debris.

Kramatorsk City Council said the attack on Kramatorsk has left 310 customers without gas (178 apartments and 132 private households).

After the attack, a 30-metre-long gas pipeline was found to have been damaged in numerous ways. A guillotine break of the pipeline was also recorded.

