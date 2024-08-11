All Sections
Attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast: Russians used rocket artillery, number of injured rises to five

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 10:45
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The number of civilians injured in the morning Russian attack on the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast has risen to five.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The attack reportedly took place at 06:10.

At least five people have been injured in the strike, which affected a residential area and the premises of a company. Three men aged 52, 59 and 73 and two women aged 42 and 56 have been taken to hospital.

They were diagnosed with blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as torso and leg wounds.

Apartment blocks and houses, the premises of a company, retail outlets and vehicles have been damaged.

Early reports indicate that the Russians used Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems for the attack.

Background

