Russian forces target Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for second morning in row: 4 civilians injured
Sunday, 11 August 2024, 09:34
Russian forces have attacked the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for the second morning in a row, leaving four people injured on 11 August.
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: The authorities reported that Russia had targeted an infrastructure facility again.
Among the injured, one person is in a serious condition and undergoing surgery, two others sustained minor injuries and have received the necessary medical care, and one person does not require any assistance.
Background: On 10 August, an employee of a critical infrastructure facility was killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk.
