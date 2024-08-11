All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces target Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for second morning in row: 4 civilians injured

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 August 2024, 09:34
Russian forces target Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for second morning in row: 4 civilians injured
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Kramatorsk. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for the second morning in a row, leaving four people injured on 11 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities reported that Russia had targeted an infrastructure facility again.

Advertisement:

Among the injured, one person is in a serious condition and undergoing surgery, two others sustained minor injuries and have received the necessary medical care, and one person does not require any assistance.

Background: On 10 August, an employee of a critical infrastructure facility was killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kramatorskattack
Advertisement:

Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs

Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW

Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack

320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's foothold in Russia's Kursk Oblast is growing

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports of Germany stopping aid to Ukraine are manipulations

All News
Kramatorsk
Russians attack infrastructure in Kramatorsk: 1 killed and several injured
Person who directed Iskander strike on Kramatorsk pizzeria in June 2023 gets life sentence
Russians destroy 500 tonnes of grain in Kramatorsk district
RECENT NEWS
09:53
Germany's Finance Ministry comments on situation regarding aid for Ukraine
09:42
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv
09:33
Russian attack on 18 August: Ukrainian forces destroy 2 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 8 Shahed UAVs
08:29
Ukrainian military compensate for Russia's superiority in manpower and equipment by manoeuvring in Kursk Oblast – ISW
08:24
Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russia loses another 1,170 soldiers, seven tanks and 71 artillery systems
07:58
Russians target Kyiv again this morning, launching cruise missiles in second attack
06:45
No damage and casualties reported in morning missile and drone attack on Kyiv
06:32
Fuel tanks catch fire in Russia's Rostov Oblast due to drone attack overnight
05:50
320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast were held in Sumy prison in Ukraine – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: