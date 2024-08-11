Russian forces target Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for second morning in row: 4 civilians injured

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Kramatorsk. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast for the second morning in a row, leaving four people injured on 11 August.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The authorities reported that Russia had targeted an infrastructure facility again.

Among the injured, one person is in a serious condition and undergoing surgery, two others sustained minor injuries and have received the necessary medical care, and one person does not require any assistance.

Background: On 10 August, an employee of a critical infrastructure facility was killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk.

