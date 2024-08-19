Former Lithuanian foreign minister on events in Russia's Kursk Oblast: Russia is trapped

Linas Linkevičius, former Lithuanian Foreign Minister, believes that the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast has become a trap for Russia and its ruler, Vladimir Putin.

Source: Linkevičius on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Linkevičius, who is now Lithuania's Ambassador to Sweden, believes that "Russia [is] trapped" because of the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast.

"Conscripts in the Kursk region surrender by the thousands because they want to live. Thousands of regular troops are about to be surrounded and nobody cares about them. Everything happens strictly according [to] Putin’s plan that simply does not exist," the Lithuanian diplomat is convinced.

#Russia trapped. Conscripts in the Kursk region surrender by the thousands because they want to live. Thousands of regular troops are about to be surrounded and nobody cares about them. Everything happens strictly according Putin's plan that simply does not exist. — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) August 19, 2024

Background:

US Democratic Senator Mark Kelly believes that Ukraine's decision to launch an operation in Kursk Oblast could change the course of the war waged by Russia.

German Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Bundeswehr's Situation Centre Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defence, praised the decision of Ukrainian forces to launch an offensive in Kursk Oblast.

