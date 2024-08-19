Ukrainian Special Operations Forces show footage of combat in Russia's Kursk Oblast

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have shown footage of part of their combat operations in Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Details: The Russians are trying to take cover in industrial zones, at fortified positions and in civilian houses.

In the posted video, soldiers from one of the SOF units demonstrate part of their work in detecting and defeating Russian forces.

Quote: "Ambushes, assaults, directing artillery and capturing prisoners – this is the daily work of Special Operations Forces operators on enemy territory."

