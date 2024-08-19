All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Democratic Senator Kelly says operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast could shift course of the war

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 19 August 2024, 02:45
Democratic Senator Kelly says operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast could shift course of the war
Mark Kelly. Photo: Getty Images

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly stated on Sunday, 18 August, that Ukraine's decision to counter Russia's invasion by striking within Russia itself could change the course of the war.

Source: Kelly speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation; Politico

Details: Kelly mentioned that "130,000 Russians have had to leave their homes and, at this point in this conflict, I think the Ukrainians did something unpredictable that could really change the tide of how this conflict’s gonna play out."

Advertisement:

There were concerns at the time of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that if Ukraine and its allies extended the war onto Russian territory, it could trigger a regional or global conflict. However, the war had largely reached a stalemate until Ukrainian forces crossed into Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Answering the host’s question whether he was comfortable with US-provided weapons now being used on Russian soil, Kelly replied that he was.

Quote: "I am at this point. The Ukrainians were illegally attacked by Vladimir Putin. ... He is intentionally killing women, children, old people. It was an illegal invasion. This incursion, and I’ll just, let’s characterise it that way for now. I don’t think the Ukrainians want to intentionally hold Russian territory for a long period of time, but this really set Putin back on his heels."

Advertisement:

More details: Kelly also added that it would be appropriate to continue assessing Ukraine's security needs.

Kelly further mentioned that Ukraine's offensive should teach the Russians that their leader, Vladimir Putin, is not the unparalleled protector he claims to be: "He has always tried to characterise himself as somebody that is going to protect Russia. I think his citizens are seeing the results of what he has done in Ukraine that now they are somewhat at risk".

Support UP or become our patron!

USAwarKursk OblastRussia
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
USA
US banks block accounts of clients for attempts to make payments from Russia
White House decides not to comment on Ukraine's alleged operation to blow up Nord Stream
US says Russia has moved thousands of troops from occupied territories to Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: