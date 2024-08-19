All Sections
Czech President believes Ukraine can join NATO while partially occupied

Oleh PavliukMonday, 19 August 2024, 20:40
Czech President believes Ukraine can join NATO while partially occupied
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Petr Pavel, President of Czechia, believes that Ukraine’s NATO accession should not depend on regaining full control over all its territory.

Source: Pavel in a joint interview with Czech media outlets Novinky and Pravo, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pavel believes that Ukraine regaining full control over its territory is not a "mandatory condition" for NATO membership.

"If there is a demarcation, even of some administrative border, then we will be able to recognize this administrative border as a temporary state border and allow Ukraine to join NATO with the territory it will control at that moment," he explained.

Pavel mentioned an example of Germany which joined the Alliance in 1955, even though a part of its territory was occupied by the Soviet Union until 1990.

"So I think that there is both a technical and a legal decision which will allow Ukraine to join NATO without dragging it into the conflict with the Russian Federation," Pavel said, adding that it would only be possible after the start of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

He stressed that democratic countries should treat Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine only as temporarily occupied.

Background: 

  • European Pravda analysed the suggestion of Ukraine’s accession to NATO "by parts" last year and explained why it may be dangerous.
  • The Ukrainian authorities admitted that the Alliance would not provide an accession invitation for Kyiv until the end of the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

