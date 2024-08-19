All Sections
Zelenskyy asks ambassadors to work on extension of authorisation for strikes on Russian territory

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 August 2024, 22:05
Zelenskyy asks ambassadors to work on extension of authorisation for strikes on Russian territory
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukrainian diplomats to work with Western powers to extend the permission to use long-range weapons they have transferred to Ukraine to strike Russian territory.

Source: Zelenskyy said during an annual meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions in the city of Dnipro on Monday, 19 August, European Pravda reports

Details: Zelenskyy said that if the West had not imposed restrictions on the use of weapons on Russian territory, "we would not need to physically enter Kursk Oblast to protect our Ukrainian citizens in the border communities and eliminate Russia’s potential for aggression."

Quote: "Russian military bases, and Russian military airfields, Russian logistics and other military facilities, whose existence allows Putin to evade the peace efforts, are legitimate targets for our Defense Forces."

Details: The president added that Ukraine needs enough range to defend itself against Russian missiles and guided bombs, as well as the deployment of Russian troops and pressure on key areas of the line of contact.

"Now, this [range – ed.] is a key defence decision that should support our warriors. And it primarily concerns the work of our Diplomats, you, and other Ukrainian representatives in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and in those countries that can either make the decision themselves or influence partners to resolve the issue of long-range capabilities," Zelenskyy said.

In his opinion, the Russian authorities' reaction to the events in Kursk proves that "there is no single rational reason to deny us true power, true long-range capabilities."

Background:

  • Last month, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was gradually changing the West's position on strikes on military targets in Russia's rear and was already receiving "positive signals" to expand the permission to use the weapons provided by Western allies.
  • Recently, it became known that Washington is effectively blocking Britain's authorisation for Kyiv to use Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory, amid the Biden administration's concerns about escalation.

