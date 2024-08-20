Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces reveals how many military facilities in Ukraine were hit by Russian missiles

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that since 24 February 2022, Russian missiles and drones have hit 11,879 facilities in Ukraine. Most of them are civilian facilities (6,203), and the rest are military (5,676).

Source: Syrskyi, during his report at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Defence Express reports

Details: The Commander-in-Chief also specified the number of missiles and drones the Russians used against Ukraine, and how many of them were shot down.

Syrskyi said that the Russians used 9,590 missiles and 13,997 drones to attack Ukraine, of which 2,429 missiles and 5,972 drones were shot down.

The efficiency rate of downing the Kalibr, Kh-555/101 and R-500 cruise missiles (the latter are launched from Iskander missile systems) was 67%. The efficiency of intercepting Kh-59s, Kh-35s, Kh-31s and similar air-to-surface missiles was 22%. The difference in the interception of these two similar types of targets is explained by the fact that guided missiles are usually launched by the Russians at line of contact or border areas where air defence systems cannot be deployed.

As for drones, Shahed-136s are combined with Lancets in the statistics, with a total of 13,315 launched and 8,836 downed, which amounts to 63%.

The Russian forces used a total of 1,388 ballistic missiles launched from Iskander and Tochka-U missile systems, as well as KN-23 ballistic missiles, of which only 4.5% were downed. Anti-aircraft missiles from the S-300 and S-400 air defence systems should be added to this part of statistics. They were fired 3,008 times, and only 0.63% out of these were destroyed. The Russians used these missiles to hit a total of 4,293 targets, of which 3,196 were civilian and 1,097 military.

Among the hostile missiles that are best downed with modern anti-air systems are the Kh-22s and Kh-32s, which are launched from Tu-22M3 bombers. A total of 362 of them were launched and 2 were shot down, or 0.55%. The Russians used 211 Onyx anti-ship missiles, of which 12 were shot down, which is 5.7%.

As for the hypersonic weapons, the Russians launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles 111 times, of which 28 were downed, i.e. 25%. These missiles were mostly targeted at civilian infrastructure, with only 15 military targets out of 83. The Zircon hypersonic missile was used only 6 times, shot down 2 times, and hit civilian targets 4 times.



