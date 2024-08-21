Russia targets Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missile and Shahed UAVs overnight: Ukrainian forces destroy 51 aerial targets

Statistics of Russian targets destroyed on the night of 20-21 August. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and 69 loitering munitions on the night of 20-21 August. Ukrainian air defence units successfully destroyed a guided missile and 50 Shahed UAVs, with an additional 16 drones likely downed by electronic warfare systems.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Russian forces reportedly targeted Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast, a Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-ground missile from Kursk Oblast, and 69 Shahed-type loitering munitions launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk in the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian air surveillance troops detected and tracked 72 aerial targets.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units of Ukraine's Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces were involved in repelling the Russian aerial attack.

A total of 51 aerial targets were shot down during the air defence operation: one Kh-59/Kh-69 air-to-ground missile and 50 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions in Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

A further 16 Russian UAVs were likely impacted by electronic countermeasures. The information is being updated.

One Russian UAV was detected in the airspace in Cherkasy Oblast as of 11:15. Combat operations are ongoing.

