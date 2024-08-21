All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 21 August 2024, 21:02
Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that the operation in Kursk Oblast, Russia, is ongoing, and Ukraine controls certain districts there.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 21 August

Quote: "First. There have already been several reports by Commander-in-Chief [Oleksand] Syrskyi. The frontline – our positions; primarily, it is the Pokrovsk front, our Donetsk Oblast. We understand the enemy's moves and we are getting stronger. We have checked the ammunition supply. 

Advertisement:

And it is very important that our partners really fulfil their obligations. With regard to each package and all our agreements. This is fundamental for our defence. Our operation in Kursk Oblast – our combat work continues; steps are being taken. We control the designated areas. And I thank all our guys, all our units, for continuing to replenish the exchange pool."

Details: Zelenskyy added that he had held a long, detailed meeting with government officials and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) concerning the support for the defence forces of Ukraine and economic activity in Ukraine.

Quote: "But we can already say that we have reached an agreement with the government: the ministers will look for alternative solutions without putting pressure on legitimate business. And we have also agreed on additional government steps for de-shadowing. 

Advertisement:

In addition, today we discussed our work with partners on bringing closer real decisions on the promised US$50 billion from the frozen Russian assets. There have already been many political statements from our partners. There is still a lot being said about this. But we need a real mechanism. We need the proceeds of the aggressor's assets to work for real defence assistance against the aggressor – for all of this to work for Ukraine and Ukrainians in the coming months. The relevant discussions have been ongoing for too long, and we finally need decisions."

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyKursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy discusses new law on spiritual independence with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
Zelenskyy meets with entrepreneurs in Kropyvnytskyi to discuss support for business – photo
Zelenskyy asks allies to bring back Ukrainian men of military age but was refused – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: