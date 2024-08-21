Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that the operation in Kursk Oblast, Russia, is ongoing, and Ukraine controls certain districts there.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address on 21 August

Quote: "First. There have already been several reports by Commander-in-Chief [Oleksand] Syrskyi. The frontline – our positions; primarily, it is the Pokrovsk front, our Donetsk Oblast. We understand the enemy's moves and we are getting stronger. We have checked the ammunition supply.

And it is very important that our partners really fulfil their obligations. With regard to each package and all our agreements. This is fundamental for our defence. Our operation in Kursk Oblast – our combat work continues; steps are being taken. We control the designated areas. And I thank all our guys, all our units, for continuing to replenish the exchange pool."

Details: Zelenskyy added that he had held a long, detailed meeting with government officials and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) concerning the support for the defence forces of Ukraine and economic activity in Ukraine.

Quote: "But we can already say that we have reached an agreement with the government: the ministers will look for alternative solutions without putting pressure on legitimate business. And we have also agreed on additional government steps for de-shadowing.

In addition, today we discussed our work with partners on bringing closer real decisions on the promised US$50 billion from the frozen Russian assets. There have already been many political statements from our partners. There is still a lot being said about this. But we need a real mechanism. We need the proceeds of the aggressor's assets to work for real defence assistance against the aggressor – for all of this to work for Ukraine and Ukrainians in the coming months. The relevant discussions have been ongoing for too long, and we finally need decisions."

