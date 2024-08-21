Zelenskyy discusses new law on spiritual independence with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, during which he emphasised the importance of the new law on spiritual independence.
Source: website of President's Office
Details: The president emphasised the importance of the new law on spiritual independence, which is endorsed by the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organisations, and stated that an independent people must be spiritually independent as well.
The parties welcomed the development of cooperation, including the recent visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and discussed expectations for a return visit.
Zelenskyy spoke about the law on Ukraine's spiritual independence passed by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), which was supported by the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organisations.
Quote: "An independent country and an independent people must be independent spiritually as well. Today, Moscow is losing another leverage on Ukraine and Ukrainians."
