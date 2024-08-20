Zelenskyy meets with entrepreneurs in Kropyvnytskyi to discuss support for business – photo

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a meeting with entrepreneurs in Kropyvnytskyi. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with entrepreneurs to discuss government support for business and thank them for helping Ukraine and its defenders.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

"I met with entrepreneurs in the city of Kropyvnytskyi. Local companies are resuming operations and increasing the number of jobs. This is very important for the stability of Kirovohrad Oblast and Ukraine in general," Zelenskyy reported.

He added that they had discussed issues around "government support for business, development, and opportunities for our manufacturers".

"I’m grateful to all the companies that support our state and our defenders by continuing to operate," Zelenskyy said.

The president’s press service noted that the meeting with the business community of Kirovohrad Oblast was held as part of the economic platform Zrobleno v Ukraini (Made in Ukraine). Zelenskyy thanked all the soldiers in this region and the companies which support them with their hard work. "This is very important. This is the value of your region and its rebuilding. Today I see production resuming. We see businesses increasing the number of jobs," the press service cites Zelenskyy as saying.

Zelenskyy in Kropyvnytskyi Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The president also noted that Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy and businesses had discussed business support programmes and stressed that there should be more such initiatives.

The Ministry reports that this year, UAH 850 million (about US$20,595,000) has been allocated for Kirovohrad Oblast within the Made in Ukraine initiative.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included the possibility of getting Ukrainian manufacturers involved in the development of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, a programme of partial compensation for the cost of Ukrainian agricultural equipment, and the localisation of production of engineering and construction equipment.

While in Kropyvnytskyi, Zelenskyy also visited a firm which produces agricultural equipment such as sowing machines, seeders, cultivators, disc harrows and loaders.

